Nigerian singer, Wizkid has taken to social media to praise his Junior colleague, Ruger.

Taking to his X page, the music star expressed his admiration for Ruger’s music, saying “Yo i truly love Ruger’s make way! guy amazing! BLOWNBOY RU”.

Ruger responded with gratitude, humorously expressing his shock at the singer’s praise, saying “Jesus Christ I fit cr@ze 000000000000000 Wizkid”.

Wizkid replied with a heartfelt message, wishing Ruger “God’s love, protection, and continuous blessings”.

“U are fucking amazing brother! Wish you nothing but Gods love protection and His continuous blessings ♥long life” he wrote.

Ruger thanked him for the encouragement, saying “I really needed some real encouragement thank you BIG WIZ THANK YOU FC”.

Wizkid replied again, showing his love and support.

“Love you G”.he replied.

The exchange has been met with widespread applause from fans and industry colleagues, celebrating the display of unity and support among the two talented artists.

