Controversial Influencer, Saida Boj has expressed disappointment at the silence of Nigerians following the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

The activist was detained for making controversial statements online.

In a viral video, Saida Boj urged Nigerians to support VeryDarkMan, despite his controversial views, citing his contributions to the community.

“Very Dark Man faught for others , helped some with money and even paid money so young girls could study . Today he is locked up and no one is saying anything “

“ Where are all the people Verydarkman recovered their money ? Those he helped and gave them a voice ? No one is talking . He might have said some things that are not cool but you can’t deny the fact that he was all about his people . Where are the people today ? “ She said in parts.

