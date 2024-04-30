A Nigerian lady shared her excitement after she found her perfect match, just a few months after a painful breakup.

The lady, who goes by @adewunmiodunmorayo on TikTok, shared a video detailing her journey.

She reveals she was heartbroken by her ex, who constantly lied to her.

But her story takes a beautiful turn. While talking to a friend, Adewunmi received a powerful message from God – she would find a man who truly loves and cherishes her.

Following this message, the lady found her “perfect match” within a few months.

The man also proposed to him not long after they started dating.

Sharing a video of herself crying alongside her engagement video, the lady described her man as “the best man” and “specially made for her.”

She wrote;

“I kept on hearing Gods voice, like the woman at the well, “adewunmi you might drink this water and thirst again but the water I will give to you, you will drink and never thirst again”

immediately i read it, cold went through my spine i was on a call with seun…… told her about the revelation and we began to pray…

Seun God is telling me if i go back i will thirst again!!! God is telling me he will give the water that will never make me thirst again…..

#proposal#godisstillperformingmiracles#fyp#weddingbells#viralditiktok#engagement#healed#healing…..”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “I paid IT experts to remove my leaked s£x video from the internet and mobile devices” – Tiwa Savage says, Netizens reacts