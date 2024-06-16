The Nigerian film industry has lost a veteran actress, Stella Ikwuegbu, who passed away on June 16, 2024, after a battle with leg cancer.

The announcement was made by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, also known as Stanley Ontop, on his Instagram page.

Stella Ikwuegbu was a beloved figure in Nollywood, known for her iconic motherly roles in numerous films.

She was also an entrepreneur, having opened a restaurant in Enugu called “The Film Bar” in 2021.

Her passing has sent shockwaves through the industry, with colleagues and fans paying tribute to her memory. She will be deeply missed.

