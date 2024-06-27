Following her traditional wedding, Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has shared her love story.

In an exclusive interview with Bella Naija, the thespian revealed that she met Ugo through her sister, who introduced them.

At the time, she was going through a tough heartbreak, but Ugo’s charming personality and kind heart won her over.

The couple started dating, and Ugo soon became an integral part of Sharon’s life.

He even accompanied her to the desert where she was filming a movie, and it was there that Sharon had a spiritual encounter that confirmed Ugo was the one for her.

After just two and a half months of dating, Ugo proposed to Sharon, and she said yes.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony two months later, followed by their traditional wedding ceremony, which is currently ongoing in Abuja.

Sharon Ooja ‘s beautiful love story has warmed the hearts of Nigerians.

Watch below;

