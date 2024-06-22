In a shocking turn of events, Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of popular musician Davido, has spoken out about their custody battle.

This development comes after the singer sought joint custody of Imade, accusing Sophia of extortion and denying him access to their child.

In a statement released by her lawyer, the single mother of one revealed new details about her relationship with OBO and the circumstances surrounding their daughter, Imade’s care.

Sophia Momodu revealed that she and Davido were in a relationship from 2020 to 2022, during which time he was also dating Chioma.

She alleged that Davido has abandoned Imade since she ended their relationship in July 2022 and refused his demands for a sexual relationship.

The ongoing custody battle has sparked widespread attention and concern among fans and the public alike.

See below;

