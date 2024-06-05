Nigerian musician, Portable Zazu has finally arrived in the United States (US) for a highly anticipated music tour.

The excited artist was seen in a live video screaming and celebrating on the streets of America, expressing his desire to meet renowned American artists Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Portable Zazu’s US tour will take him to seven states, including Indianapolis, Dallas, Atlanta, DMV New York, Houston, and Chicago.

The artist’s arrival in the US follows previous attempts to enter the country.

Fans have taken to social media to react to Portable Zazu’s energetic and playful video, with many praising his enthusiasm and predicting a successful tour.

@official_akaninyeneobot: No try this noise for Dubai I swear na 6mnths in San Jose.

@jambiez: First time in America & Dr Zeh was disturbing Americans.

@ologoz_gram: The scope way u use with skepta.

@prince_ov_lagos_: This guy na cruise.

@scopymafioso: Funnily music heads will reach out to him, he will connect more and even reach wider audience. This guy ways funny!

@lordnas_global: This guy will go far in life soon. I love him so much.

Watch below;

