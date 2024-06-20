Nigerian entertainer and preacher, Woli Arole joins the list of celebrities who have received a car this year.

The content creator has been gifted a brand new SUV by a friend.

Woli Arole took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his new car as he appreciates his friend.

He stated that a joke had turned into reality.

In his words:

“Congratulations to ME. @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil don give me SUV ooooo!!!!!. What started as a joke don turn reality oooooo. Help me say “Thank you @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil. Love you gan Egbon!!!!”.

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Joseph Momodu wrote:

“Congratulations”

Woli Agba commented:

“Congratulations ooo”

Jamiu Azeez wrote:

“Congratulations bro”

Foodiex Chops commented:

“Congratulations prophet. Thank you sir”

Masing Aman Sevani wrote:

“Congratulations o. I’m coming to Naija for a test drive”

Nina Shezz commented:

“Congratulations sir”

Note that earlier this month, Jide Awobona acquired a luxury Rolls Royce, while gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori was surprised with a brand new Lexus 570 car as her birthday gift.

Check out Aroli’s car below;

ALSO READ: “I paid you N28 Million to Jump on my song, you did your verse, but has refus£d to allow me release it” Nigerian singer, Lamé call out Davido