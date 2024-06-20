Nigerian entertainer and preacher, Woli Arole joins the list of celebrities who have received a car this year.
The content creator has been gifted a brand new SUV by a friend.
Woli Arole took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his new car as he appreciates his friend.
He stated that a joke had turned into reality.
In his words:
“Congratulations to ME. @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil don give me SUV ooooo!!!!!. What started as a joke don turn reality oooooo. Help me say “Thank you @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil. Love you gan Egbon!!!!”.
Fellow celebrities and fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.
Joseph Momodu wrote:
“Congratulations”
Woli Agba commented:
“Congratulations ooo”
Jamiu Azeez wrote:
“Congratulations bro”
Foodiex Chops commented:
“Congratulations prophet. Thank you sir”
Masing Aman Sevani wrote:
“Congratulations o. I’m coming to Naija for a test drive”
Nina Shezz commented:
“Congratulations sir”
Note that earlier this month, Jide Awobona acquired a luxury Rolls Royce, while gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori was surprised with a brand new Lexus 570 car as her birthday gift.
Check out Aroli’s car below;
