Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin has revealed that she declined Davido’s wedding invitation due to her schedule and location.

In a video message, she congratulated the couple on their upcoming nuptials but regretfully announced her absence from the ceremony.

Real Warri Pikin is currently in Abuja preparing for her show on June 28 and unable to attend Davido’s wedding on June 25.

While making this announcement, the actress sent a message to the guests, media outlets, and bloggers who will be attending the the wedding .

She requested them to:

– Share updates from the wedding ceremony

– Use the hashtag #Chivido2024

– Ensure camera angles are covered properly

– Focus on the celebration and not just the celebrities in attendance

– Clean their cameras to ensure clear footage

She also jokingly called out Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, to step up his enthusiasm and focus on his tasks.

