Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, responds to Sonia Ogiri, who accused him of being married and impregnating his ‘wife’ while deceiving young Nigerians with his lifestyle.

According to Sonia Ogiiri, Bobrisky is living a double life, pretending to be a crossdresser who isn’t interested in women on social media while secretly having a wife and expecting a child.

Bobrisky has gone online to lambast her as he notes that her points are not brilliant at all. He warned her not to drag his name into her rants.

He wrote …

“Soniaogiri do you know you can make ur valid point without mentioning my name ? But if person wan chop knock for head the head must surely scratch am. Your write up ain’t brilliant at all. You need to do better next time. Love and kindness have no boundaries. I will say dis over and over again. No one deserve to dis over how he or she choose to live his or her life. Regardless people who will still want to help her/him will stand up up for him/her regardless. You are only in position to control how u give ur own money not how others want to spend theirs.

Sonia need a brain surgery cos her iq is short. If jaybogie was ur junior kid you will also be among people asking d public for funds, but now she is not in ur family it easy for you to open ur disgusting mouth that smell like gutter to type trash. Remember the day any of ur family too will need help people will bring out dis ur write up.

Now let me warn ur whole family never come for me again in ur life I don’t know even if you had once be in dm before which i still didn’t recognize you. OLODO”