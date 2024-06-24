Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has revealed details about her friendship with colleague Eniola Badmus.

In an interview with Arise TV, the movie producer discussed her relationships and priorities, sharing insights into her busy life.

Funke Akindele stated that her siblings are her closest friends, and she has cordial relationships with colleagues like Eniola Badmus.

“Friendship? I think my siblings are my friends. They are my friends. I have acquaintances, people that I’m cordial with, but not serious friendships like that. Because I’m always busy working. And when I’m not working, I’m sleeping, chilling with the kids, watching a movie, chilling with the family. I like being in my space. I don’t really like going to parties, I’m not a party animal. I don’t like it at all. I run a studio, we film every year – we have content on YouTube, movies at cinemas, and on streaming platforms. I’m very busy. So I just get busy with work and my children, because I need to give them time. So when I’m not working, I’m with my children. I’m in my space.” She said.

She praised Eniola Badmus for her sense of humor, saying:

“Eniola Badmus makes me laugh. She cracks me up so much. I love to chill with her. But, we’ve been so busy with life. Everybody is doing their thing. But I’m still cordial with her, and everybody.”

ALSO READ: “Having you as my husband is the best decision I have ever made” Yetunde Barnabas celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with sweet note to husband