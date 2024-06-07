Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman has celebrated his third daughter, Love’s birthday with a heartfelt message on social media.

In a sweet Instagram post, the apostle prayed for his daughter’s strength to match her days, and for her to grow in grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Wishing her a happy birthday, Apostle Suleman expressed his love for his daughter.

He wrote;

“Happy Birthday To My 3rd Seed.

LOVE JOHNSON-SULEMAN

As Your Days Be So Shall Your Strength.

May You Grow In Grace, The Fear And Knowledge Of The LORD JESUS CHRIST.

You Already Know How Much I Love You.

Happy Birthday Baby.”



