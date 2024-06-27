Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan and influencer, Priscilla Ojo engaged in a heated exchange on social media.

The beef between when VDM alleged that the influencer’s mother, Iyabo Ojo didn’t receive an invitation to Davido’s main wedding.

He insulted her, alleging that she was sonky invited to the after party.

Defending her mother, Priscilla Ojo fired back, saying: “If you didn’t sleep in prison this year, raise your hands in the comment section #chivido2024 Deleting soon….”

VeryDarkMan retaliated with a scathing remark, saying Priscilla Ojo and Iyabo Ojo, have slept with the same man for money.

He wrote: “If you and your mother don’t engage in questionable behavior for money, raise your hands up.”

Priscilla Ojo shot back, saying: “You are an ex-convict. You slept in prison, didn’t you?”

