A Nigerian lady living in Japan has become popular online after sharing a video of a unique encounter with a deer.

The video shows the woman approaching a deer in a park-like area.

The woman calmly walks towards the deer, maintaining a respectful distance and avoiding sudden movements.

As the woman gets closer, the deer dips its head briefly before raising it again. This “bowing” movement has sparked online discussions, with some viewers interpreting it as politeness and others offering different explanations.

Following the “bow,” the lady carefully offered the deer a treat, ensuring it can comfortably reach and consume it without feeling threatened.

She wrote; “Everyone in Japan is polite, even the animals,”

To back up her claim, she also captured the moment another deer bowed to her when she approached it.

The video has garnered various reactions.

Many people joked about how polite the deer are compared to some animals in other places, like foxes in the United Kingdom.

Some expressed surprise and delight at the unique interaction.

Others offered a more skeptical viewpoint, suggesting the deer’s shaved horns might indicate a learned, rather than natural, behavior.

JT ᥫ᭡: “And in the uk we have foxes that’ll happily chase us down the road.”

rosey smart: “my first time seeing animals responding to greetings, this is so lovely.”

Empress420tok: “The deer have their horns shaved that might be a clue.”

Watch below;

