In a surprising turn of events, Grammy-winning singer Wizkid has extended an olive branch to veteran producer, Don Jazzy, showering him with praises.

This recent post comes just weeks after the duo had a public fallout on social media, which had caused a stir in the music industry.

Wizkid had thrown a shade at Don Jazzy, calling him an influencer and this led to the music producer blocking him on Instagram.

However, it seems the duo has made peace as Wizkid took to social media to shower him with praises.

Taking to his Twitter page, the singer described the music executive as an “amazing human”.

“Don jazzy!! amazing human. He wrote.

