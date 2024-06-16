Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has penned a heartfelt message to her husband, Banky W, in celebration of Father’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian highlighted her husband’s exceptional fatherhood and husbandry, praising him as a role model and a source of love and devotion.

Adesua Etomi reevaledt that Banky W has surpassed her expectations as a husband and father.

According to her, he demonstrates unwavering dedication to their family.

She expressed gratitude for his impact on her life, even thanking him for “unknowingly healing” her inner child.

In her words:

“To the best to ever do it, the blueprint, the best papa in the entire universe. You are indisputable evidence of God’s love for us. I thought I loved you as a husband, but my goodness, do I love you even more as a father. You are the exact kind of Papa I prayed my children would have. Words will never be enough to hype you or thank you for the deliberate, consistent, unquestionable devotion that you have towards your family. Thank you, Papa Z, for unknowingly healing my inner child. We love you beyond words, and we are so blessed to call you our own. To the best to ever do it, the blueprint, the best papa in the entire universe, we honour you and will be loving on you for all time. We love you. Truly, madly, deeply. HAPPY FATHERS’ DAY. bankywellington Love always, Zaiah & Susu”

See below;

ALSO READ; “Spending forever with you seems like a short time” Content Creator Taye 9ja and author, Toni Tone shares excitement as they gets engaged (Photos)