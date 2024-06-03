Nigerian comedian and actor, DeeOne, has sparked controversy with his recent remarks about the age of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

In a viral video, the BBNaija star alleged that her youthful appearance in photos and videos is misleading.

He then challenged her to share pictures of her hands and legs to prove her true age.

DeeOne suggests that Genevieve Nnaji ‘s age is visible in her physical appearance, specifically on her hands and legs.

He also criticized Nigerians for being dishonest and encouraged the movie star to accept her age and take on more mature roles in movies.

Dee One said: “Every time Genevieve’s video or picture comes out, people always say she looks so young. That’s a lie. If you want to know whether she is old or young, it’s not by face through pictures or video where they usually wear makeup, it is either by the back of her hand or the backs of her legs.

If Genevieve is truly young as claimed, I challenge her to post the back of her hands and legs. Madam Genevieve, you look your age. Don’t let them deceive you. Nigerians are d£c£itful.

You look your age and there is nothing wrong with it. I am already growing grey hair. There’s nothing wrong with old age. Embrace it. Take up elderly people’s roles in movies. Play mother and grandmother roles.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Sealing deals & securing properties, what a mighty God We Serve”- Bimbo Ademoye shares excitement As she bags new ambassadorial deal