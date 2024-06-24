Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to singer Davido for marrying Chioma, a woman from Imo State.

In a post on his Instagram page, the club owner praised the singer for not letting Chef Chi down and making Imo State proud.

The post, which was accompanied by a video of Cubana ChiefPriest and Davido hanging out together.

He wrote: “My in-law @davido, you have made my Imo State proud by not letting our daughter down. Imo and Osun States have become one. Thank you for stopping by. #ChiVido2024”.

