In a recent social media exchange, Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu criticized his colleague, Yul Edochie for his Father’s Day message.

Recall that Yul had advised men not to engage in affairs with married women as it brings curse.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu pointed out that Yul Edochie had himself been involved with Judy Austin, then a married woman, before marrying her as his second wife.

He questioned Yul’s right to advise men on moral issues given his own past actions.

The social media critic accused him of hypocrisy and suggested that he needs church prayers.

He also urged Yul to conduct DNA tests on his children with Judy to ensure they are his own.

In his words:

“Charity begins at HOME Yul, before you ADVICE men not to SLEEP with People’s Wives, go do DNA to know if Pikin Wey Judy say she get for you Na your own, or don’t you know any woman Wey fit open leg like 2nd NIGER Bridge get BELLE for MARRIED man get spiritual plans that is against the Church of Jesus?”.

In another post, he wrote;

“You Don get the BIA BIA, you Don get the voice, Wetin remain Na to go SEW better OKRIKA Red Cloth and begin Apprentice for Amadioha shrine, Na the only solution to your spiritual cnfusion, because if Dem carry you go CELE church, they will only be wsting KOBOKO and PRAYER on you. So Yul, you get Boldness to advice Men to stop sleeping with People’s Wives, but Judy spread Leg like 3rd mainland bridge get BELLE for Queen May husband? Queen May really ENDURE no be small, Abi you Don over chop #Asaba FUFU Sotey you begin forget Sey Na Judy carry BELLE sc*tter your blissful marriage?”.

See below;

