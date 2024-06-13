Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has penned a heartfelt tribute to the late veteran actor, Sam Loco Efe.

In a social media post, the filmmaker reflected on her journey in the film industry and celebrated Efe’s significant contribution to her growth as a creative and to Nollywood as a whole.

Mary Remmy Njoku described Sam Loco as one of the most talented actors Nigeria has ever known, and his legacy continues to inspire a new generation of filmmakers.

The actress concluded her tribute by bidding the late actor farewell.

She wrote:

“Life is short.

When I was an aspiring Producer, I wanted to work with you so badly, even though you barely knew me. I dreamt of creating a show just to feature you. You were one of the most talented actors Nigeria has ever known and possibly ever will know.

Today, as I reflect on my journey as a filmmaker, I celebrate your contribution to my life as a creative and to Nollywood. Your craft inspired a whole generation of filmmakers.

Take your flowers and rest on, LEGEND of all time!”.

Sam Loco Efe died on August 7, 2011, at the age of 65 . He was found dead in his hotel room at Rapour Hotel, Owerri, Imo State, after he failed to respond to numerous phone calls.

The cause of death was suspected to be an asthma attack, as his Ventolin inhalers were found beside him.

See below:



ALSO READ: “My lover, my best friend, my compensation” — Ibrahim Suleiman and wife, Linda Ejiofor, marks 5th wedding anniversary