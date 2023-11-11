Nollywood stars, Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife, Linda Ejiofor, as left many drooling as they serenade eachother in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary.

The actor, who has constantly demonstrate his love for his gorgeous wife, recently told how he met her.

On their fifth anniversary, he posted a video collage of photos of both of them and their kid, Keon, on Instagram.

He serenaded her with this lovely caption, in which he thanked her for believing in him when he had almost given up on himself.

He wrote:

“My Love.

My Lover.

My Best Friend.

My Compensation.

My Favourite Person.

My Full Measure, Pressed Down, Shaken Together.

Here’s to many more years of what we share “runneth over.”

Thank you for believing in me when I had almost given up on me.

Thank you for showing up at the airport just to hug me as I left to face my biggest fear. Thank you for being there when I was strong enough to come back and start from scratch. Thank you for being here still.

Thank you for Keon.

Thank you, for one, two, three, four, five (and a few decades more)

I love you eternally.”

