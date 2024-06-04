A Nigerian lady, identified as Chadwick Juliette, has caused a stir online after sharing a screenshot of her chat with popular actor, Timini Egbuson.

The lady had messaged the actor on WhatsApp, reminding him of a photo they took together at an event, and he responded with a friendly inquiry about her well-being.

Sharing the chat, she wrote; “Una celeb dey my DM..I go soon craze ohhhhh”.

However, Chadwick Juliette’s decision to brag about having the celebrity in her DM (direct message) has backfired, as netizens have slammed her for seeking validation and being desperate for attention.

Many commenters pointed out that the lady was the one who initiated the conversation and was, in fact, in Timini Egbuson ‘s DM, not the other way around.

One Uggy wrote, “He is in your DM, Abi na you dey him DM? Una no even just get shame again

One City Builder wrote, “This is why celebrities don’t give their personal number out

One Oba K Solo wrote, “Poor man children always ruin a good friendship

One Cute Iva Ezekiel1 wrote, “You don understand spoil something for yourself

One Stanley Godians wrote, “You were in his DM aunty

One Yusuf Writes wrote, “Timini needs to be careful with women. Many of them have a dark obsession with him. He may be accused of R someday by a cr@zy woman if he isn’t careful. A word is enough for the wise

One Lasgidi Girl wrote, “You are not making Sisterhood proud o. Sisterhood is disappointed

One Belinyonce Skincare wrote, “You are the one in his DM baby girl

One Website And App Developer wrote, “Trying to give yourself validation? Low self-esteem and immaturity. You’re even the one in his DM

One Tonia Gram wrote, “It is your desperation for me. You had to text him twice within space of one hour to get a response. Na you dey him DM girl”.

See below;

