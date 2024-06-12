Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Chomzy, celebrated her birthday on June 12, 2024, and received a heartfelt message from her husband, Rich Figo.

In a social media post, the entrepreneur praised his Queen for being a wonderful wife and mother, stating that her love has turned their house into a warm home.

The proud husband expressed gratitude for the joy, happiness, and care Chomzy brings to their family.

The message read: “Happy birthday, my beloved wife and mother of my kids. Your love has made our house a home. Wishing you a birthday that’s as warm and beautiful as you. Today, we celebrate you, not just your birthday, but also the love, care, happiness, and joy you brought to our family. I love you, my angel. Thank you for all you do. May God bless you endlessly. Amen.”

