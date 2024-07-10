Nigerian music executive, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ify Okoye are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, July 17th.

The couple took to Instagram to share their joy, posting lovely family photos and a heartfelt message.

In a joint post, Jude and Ify Okoye wished each other a happy wedding anniversary, stating that they made the best decision by getting married ten years ago.

The post reads, “10 years ago, we made the best decision of our lives…Our love has only grown stronger as we’ve journeyed through highs and lows, and now we’re celebrating a decade of shared dreams, endless laughter, and unwavering support.”

The Okoyes have three beautiful children together, Emma, Eleanor, and Ethan.

Jude, the older brother of popular music duo P-Square (Peter and Paul Okoye), has had a successful career in the music industry.

Friends and fans have flooded the comments section with congratulations and well wishes for the couple.

See the post below;

