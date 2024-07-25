A tragic event has occurred in the community. Endurance Japhet Gunat, a 25-year-old lady, has passed away just seven months after her wedding.

It was gathered that Endurance got married to Gunat Japhet on December 9, 2023.

Sadly, the young lady didn’t enjoy her marriage as she passed away months after the wedding.

Her funeral will be held on Friday in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Her husband and friends are mourning her loss. A friend, Fuki Christian Daniel, expressed his condolences on Facebook.

“It’s like I’m dreaming. My friend’s wife is gone. Gunat Japhet, they were married on December 9, just two weeks after I got married at the same church. I feel very sad, seeing young people passing away daily. May God teach us to number our days as death is inevitable and a snitch. Rest in peace, dear slush. It is well when Jesus is involved,” he wrote.

May her soul rest in peace.

