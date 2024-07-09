Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve has penned a sweet note to her parents on their 42nd wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt post, the thespian expressed her admiration for her parents’ enduring love and commitment to each other.

Wishing them a happy anniversary , Chisom Steve, who recently got married, revealed that she she knows what love is because she has her parents.

According to her, they still get excited about each other despite being married for 42 years.

She wrote.

“Happy blessed birthday/42yrs anniversary to my papa and mama☺️❤️ I know what love is because I have you both🥹❤️ 42yrs in love and you still get excited about each other☺️🤭 You’re the best parents in the world and we’re so blessed/lucky to have you both🎉🔥 Have the best year yet, we love you and we ask that the good Lord will give you long life in abundance, Amen❤️🎉🔥”

See below;

