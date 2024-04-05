Nollywood actresses, Ebube Obio and Sonia Uche has celebrated their sister, Chinenye Nnebe on her birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos of the celebrant, Sonia described Chinenye as a beautiful, intelligent, generous, compassionate, kind, and amazing lady.

The movie star emphasized how much Chinenye means to them, saying life wouldn’t be the same without her and that God knew they needed each other.

She wrote;

“My beautiful

intelligent

Generous

compassionate

kind and absolutely amazing sister @chinenyennebe is + 1 today 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Chi, A wonderful sister like you is like a beautiful ray of sunshine in paradise.

Life couldn’t have been the same without you in it.



God knew I needed someone like you

But he knew you needed me more🤪

I love you sissy with all my heart and I’m Forever Rooting for you.

God’s blessing is upon you. Your harvest shall confuse time, seasons, processes and protocols. Grace will continually speak for you.

The good lord shield you, announce you, defend you, prosper you and make you a channel of blessings through which others are blessed.

Resources of heaven are available to you

It’s your year of manifestations. Portals for grace are bursting open over your life. Break forth into the season of greater glory.”

On the other hand, Ebube shower Chinenye with compliments, calling her “joy giver,” “heart,” and “playmate.”

She prayed for blessings, wisdom, wealth, and open doors upon her life.

“Happy Birthday to you my lovely, amazing, sweet and incredible sister (Anty Nenye) @chinenyennebe 💃🎊🎊🎊💐 my joy giver, my ❤️, my playmate, so intelligent and smart. So caring and sweet 🥰 As you celebrate your special day, I pray that God opens a new chapter of life for you. May you be blessed with abundant blessings, wisdom, wealth, and open doors. I wish you the most fantastic and memorable birthday ever my baby 🙈🙏🎉🎂✨”

Ebube is the adopted sister of Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche.

See below:

ALSO READ: “Anything that has to do with your husband count me out” – Mohbad’s sister-in-law, Karimot distances herself from his widow wife (Video)