Renowned Nigerian actress, Ajoke Silva has penned a sweet message to her husband, Olu Jacobs on his 82nd birthday.

The thespian took to social media to share their throwback photos alongside the actor’s recent video.

In the video, the veteran actor was spotted wearing a customized house coat, which his wife admired.

Wishing Olu Jacobs a happy birthday, Ajoke Silva appreciated God for his grace and strength.

She wrote, “82 just like that! Agba ko ni nira l’agbara Jesu…Happy birthday and have an amazing year ahead, my darling!”

The phrase “Agba ko ni nira l’agbara Jesu” means “Old age is not a respecter of persons, but by God’s grace”.

Olu Jacobs, fondly called “Sir J of life”, has had a remarkable career in Nollywood and continues to inspire fans with his talent and longevity. We celebrate him.

