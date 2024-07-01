In a heartwarming announcement, Nigerian gospel singer Okopi Peterson and fashion designer Prudent Gabriel revealed their engagement on social media.

The couple shared stunning photos and videos from their rooftop proposal, which featured a beautiful setup and a heartfelt speech.

Prudent Gabriel expressed her joy and gratitude in her caption, saying “I said yes to the one God purposed specially for me. When God said ‘wait’, I didn’t understand until you showed up.”

This engagement news comes after two other Nigerian gospel singers, Moses Bliss and Theophilus Sunday, for married earlier this year.

We wish Okopi Peterson and Prudent Gabriel a lifetime of love, happiness, and blessings together.

See the post below;

