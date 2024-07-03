Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Israel DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, has spoken out about her marriage ending.

During a question and answer session with her friend, the brand influencer was asked if she regretted the end of her marriage, and she responded with a resounding “no”.

She believes that everything that happened was meant to be and is grateful for the journey she has taken.

When further questioned about her decision in light of everything that happened, Sheila Courage replied, “A lot has happened, so let’s start with that. I do not regret the journey I have taken because it was all bound to happen.”

Sheila expressed her trust in God’s plan, saying, “I strongly believe that God is in charge of everything that happens in our lives. Whether you see it as positive or negative, there’s a master planner behind everything.”

Sheila also acknowledged experiencing moments of sadness but chose to focus on the blessings in her life.

