Renowned Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli is soon to become a grandmother, and she couldn’t be more thrilled.

Recall that her son, Tobe Oboli tied the knot with his beautiful wife Marelle in a stunning destination wedding in March, 2024.

Their wedding was a dreamy affair, with Omoni Oboli beaming with pride as she gave away her son to his beautiful bride in an intimate ceremony.

The actress had shared photos and videos from the wedding on social media, gushing about how proud she was to see her son start his new life with Marielle.

Fast forward to months later, Tone is now expecting their first child together; a baby girl.

Marelle shared the exciting news on social media.

She posted gorgeous maternity photos featuring her husband Tobe, with the caption; “Our baby girl.”

Omoni Oboli, known for her iconic roles in Nollywood films like “The Figurine,” “Being Mrs. Elliot,” and “Moms at War,” has been over the moon about becoming a grandmother.

