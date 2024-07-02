Big Brother Naija star, Neo Akpofure marked his 30th birthday yesterday and his girlfriend, Beauty Tukura, couldn’t help but express her admiration for him.

At a birthday dinner, the former beauty Queen revealed that there are nearly 30 qualities she loves about Neo, including his crisis management skills, passion for fitness, and love for feeding her.

The celebration was attended by several BBN colleagues and friends, who took to social media to send Neo warm birthday wishes.



Beauty Tukura highlighted Neo Akpofure ‘s positive impact on her life, showcasing the strength of their relationship.

She said in parts:

“There are almost 30 things I like about him. I like the fact that no matter how tired he is or how busy he is or when we are having issues, he would tell me we would sort it out. That’s what I am learning from him, because when I have a small problem, I panic. That’s what I admire about him. I like that he is a fitness junkie, he loves to feed me.”

