Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola has received praises from Fashion designer, Veekee James for her exceptional support and friendship towards Sharon Ooja during her recent wedding.

The wedding dress designer has shared a video which shows Bisola’s behind-the-scenes efforts in making the wedding dress fittings a success.

The video depicts Bisola assisting Sharon with her wedding dress and providing encouragement. Bisola served as Sharon’s chief bridesmaid, highlighting the strength of their friendship.

Sharing the video, Veekee James showed praises on Bisola Aiyeola.

She wrote: “Every bride needs a friend like Bisola Aiyeola.”

Reactions:

iambisola4: “Veekeeeee Thank you for bringing Sharon’s Vision to Life. I’m super Happy I got to be part of this. Your hands are Blessed and thank you for the sweet compliments dear my head wanna Borxted love you Veekee”

tamenbee_celestina: “Can’t wait to this again oh for my girls”

beatriceupuu: “Veekee You wen through a lot lol”

oluwademiladeayomi: “Some brides won’t even carry they chief bridesmaid along in the whole process. It gave her the insights about the whole work to be done on the main day. I pray for a sweet baby like her”

oluwademiladeayomi: “I love the fact that she carried her along in the whole process of her fittings”

official_ebube: “Thank you for making these recordings of her, she deserves all the applause”

femioyedipe: “Bisola is such a vibe! admire true friendships where you can feel the honest pure joy for each others joys”

Watch below:

ALSO READ: “You were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears” Actor,Tayo Adeleye emotional as he loses wife, shares photos from her burial