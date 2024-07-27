BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang has announced her partnership with Real Estate company, Harmony Garden and Estate Development Limited as their new brand ambassador.

In a post on her social media handle, the actress expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that she chose Harmony Gardens due to their commitment to addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit. She praised the company’s mission to provide affordable shelter for Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

As brand ambassador, Queen Mercy Atang will work with the real estate to promote their estate options and contribute to finding sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s housing challenges.

She wrote;

“Brand Ambassador @harmonygardensltd

It is with great pleasure I announce my Partnership with Harmony Garden and Estate Development Limited @harmonygardensltd

Having reviewed a couple of options, I decided to go for Harmony Garden because of their utmost goal of reducing housing deficits in Nigeria for Nigerians and also Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Harmony Garden is not just a Real Estate Company, but a company that strives to support everyone with access to one of the basic needs of life – Shelter/Housing.

Join me on this journey with @harmonygardensltd, as we explore their Estate options, and together, we provide sustainable solution to the Housing challenges facing our dear Nation.

@lekkiaviationtown @gravilleestate @majesticestate”

See below;

ALSO READ: “The most Adorable, the most beautiful angel on planet earth, My treasure” Yetunde Barnabas pens sweet message to daughter on her 2nd birthday