Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas is over the moon as she celebrates her daughter Gemma’s second birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian poured out her love and gratitude to God for blessing her family with Gemma.

Yetunde fondly reminisced about the day Gemma was born, calling her “My Favorite Human”

She stated that she can literally see her heart in human form.

Mrs Peters expressed her emotional state, finding it hard to believe that her daughter is already two years old.

The proud mother prayed for Gemma’s happiness, good health, and prosperity, asking God to continue keeping her daughter happy and healthy with a long life.

Wishing her a happy birthday, Yetunde Barnabas also prayed for her daughter to grow up with divine love, grace, and favor, walking in righteousness and being a source of inspiration to others.

In her words;

“Two Years Ago Today the LORD Blessed my Home with the most Adorable, the Most Beautiful Angel on planet earth… @gemma_olayinka You are Truly A GEM My Favorite Human was Born, I can literally see my heart out in a human Form, Oh my baby GEM your Mummy is so emotional today, can’t believe you are Two already, the memories of your birth still lingers fresh in my head… The LORD has been so good to my Household for he blessed us with you my Treasure….. My Womb opener My First Fruit Chaaiiii the way you make me so soft ehnnnn it’s unexplainable, the joy you bring to my life,this I am forever grateful for… thank you for finding your Dad and I worthy of birthing you cause you are the biggest blessing we could ever received My Joy Giver, May GOD continue to keep you happy and healthy with Long life and Prosperity… Dear OMOTOLANI, ELIZABETH As you grow older May GOD Shower you with Divine Love,Grace and Favor may you walk in the part of Righteousness and a source of inspiration to others and find fulfillment in all you do… you continue to grow in Wisdom, Knowledge and understanding in Jesus Mighty Name I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WITH EVERYTHING I AM”

