Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and her ex-husband, talent manager, Ubi Franklin, put aside their differences to celebrate thr 8th birthday of their son.

The former couple, who share a child, Jayden, reunited on Wednesday to mark the special day.

A photo featuring Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro, and their son during the birthday party has emerged online.

Social media users have praised the duo for their maturity and co-parenting skills, commending them for prioritizing their child’s well-being over any personal issues.

One Ms Lope wrote, “Best at co-parenting. Zero drama on social media. Mutually respectful

One Pholar Keemi wrote, “This is how co-parenting should be. There should be issues, but for the kids’ sake, come together and pretend things are good with you two

One Kiit Foundation wrote, “Co-parenting between two mature individuals prioritising the child’s well-being. Well done to them

One Luxe Thread By Dees wrote, “They are co-parenting beautifully without drama

One The Sandy Preneur wrote, “The child first before anything else

One Nkeng Solange 5 wrote, “Good and cool parenting no he dragging left and right

One Sparkling Being wrote, “God abeg oo. Make I no dey for this co-parenting thing

One Bussy Lifestyle Blog wrote, “Co-parenting going well”.

