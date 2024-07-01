Nollywood actor Chief Imo and his wife have purchased a second house, and they are over the moon with excitement.

The actor took to social media to share a video and photos of the beautiful new house, capturing the special moment when he showed his sons the new family home.

Chief Imo accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, expressing his gratitude for his new house and blessing his fans.

“As you celebrate with us, may your own blessing come this month in Jesus’ name. Congratulations bro you in advance.” He wrote.

Fans and colleagues have been congratulating the family on their new home, wishing them happiness and blessings in their new abode.

See his post below;

