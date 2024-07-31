Nigerian music star, Davido, has been spotted spending quality time with his second daughter, Hailey.

In a heartwarming video shared online, he and Hailey were seen hanging out in a car, surrounded by numerous shopping bags from their recent shopping trip.

The video showed the father-daughter duo enjoying each other’s company, with Hailey, whom Davido affectionately refers to as his “twin”, beaming with joy.

This rare sighting of Davido and Hailey together has delighted fans.

This comes after a highly publicized custody battle with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over their daughter Imade Adeleke.

The legal battle, which played out in the public eye, saw Davido and Sophia exchange words on social media, with many weighing in on the situation.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “If it’s Chioma, she will forgive him” – Netizens react as wife of Kizz Daniel allegedly ends their marriage over infidelity