Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has reportedly separated from his wife, MJay, due to his alleged infidelity.

According to sources, Kizz Daniel was caught cheating by his wife, who has vowed not to forgive him and has ended their marriage.

This is not the first time Kizz Daniel has been accused of cheating, but his wife had previously forgiven him.

However, it seems this time she has had enough.

Cutie write; ” Long story short: Kizz Daniel has a studio in his house which is on the last floor. For those of you that have visited his home before, you will realise his bedrooms and walk closets are like a maisonette.

On the floor which has the beds, is his studio. Guess what? Oga was knacking a babe inside the studio and the wife caught them red handed recently. Now the wife says this time around, she is not ready to forgive and take him back.

Family and friends have stepped in but the wife says lie lie cuz she has forgiven him severally in the past but this particular one is the deal breaker. She is not doing again.”

The news has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many people weighing in on the situation.

One Vault Sãvage wrote, “If na Chioma, Davido’s carpet, she go forgive am, only for him to embarrass her again.”

Tina Sayon compared Kizz Daniel to Davido, saying, “He is just like Davido.”

Cys Properties urged MJay to forgive and forget, saying, “She should forgive and forget, she’s a strong woman and will be hyped as one. I wish her the best.”

C2ung_ stated, “A man that cheats once will always cheat; they don’t change their actions; they only get smarter and change patterns.”

Itz Andra Official said, “When he proudly answered a Twitter user that one of his bad characters was adultery, she no see am ni?”

Itz Abi Young asked, “So hotel no dey? Which kind lose man be this na?”

The couple has three children together, and their separation has left many of their fans saddened.

See below;

ALSO READ: “You bought me my 1st laptop for editing in 2014” Skit maker, Sirbalo emotional as he mourn Mr Ibu, recounts all he did for him