Afrobeat singer, Davido has rewarded a furniture brand, 7 craft Furniture, with N5 million for their customized wedding gift to him and his wife, Chioma.

The brand, based in Imo State, had presented the couple with a personalized furniture chair to celebrate their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Davido was touched by the thoughtful gesture and showed his appreciation by giving the Furniture brand a substantial reward.

He also encouraged Nigerians to support the brand, known for its quality furniture.

Netizens has praised Davido’s generosity, with many commenting on the post.

One Ebychytoo wrote, “Davido go see chair and curtains tire from tomorrow. U wan whine Nigerians

One Odogwu Nwanyi wrote, “Davido has the greatest heart. Chioma, you really get better husband I swear

Comedian Mark Angel wrote, “This is beautiful

One Official Femight Kiss wrote, “Baddest for a reason

One Hali Black wrote, “David is a king

One I Am Gracekid wrote, “Man of the year should go to Davido. Period”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “I am so blessed to have you by my side.” Content Creator, Egungun tell Fiancée as he surprises her with Apple gadgets on her birthday ( Video)