Nigerian music star Burna Boy has sparked controversy by dismissing fellow artist Davido as a good example for those looking to get married.

It all started when a fan suggested that he follow Davido’s lead and start a family,

The fan wrote, “Burna Boy, you should start planning for your future by getting married and starting a family. OBO has already set an example. You’re over 34 now, and you need to understand that you’re not getting any younger.”

Burna Boy responded, “Baba make I just dey as I dey abeg, u no see wetin him dey face like this?… He (Davido) is facing issues with one of his baby mamas.”

When another fan asked if Adekunle Gold was a better example, Burna Boy agreed, saying “Ehen! Na wetin we dey pray for be that bro”

Burna Boy ‘s comments have ignited a heated debate among fans, with some defending Davido and others supporting Burna Boy’s stance.

