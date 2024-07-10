A battle between Nollywood movie producer Toyin Abraham and her bullies has taken a new turn, with Nigerians massively reporting her to Netflix.

How it started:

The controversy began when Toyin Abraham publicly supported President Tinubu during the General Election, which led to backlash and trolling from many Nigerians.

She was accused of collecting money from the President’s campaign team to endorse him, which she denied.

Current development:

The situation escalated when Toyin Abraham reported a Twitter user to the authorities for cyberbullying and defamation, leading to the user’s arrest.

This move was met with widespread criticism, and many Nigerians began reporting her to Netflix, calling for the removal of her movies from the platform.

Addressing this, Toyin Abraham took to her Instagram Live and said, “I am ready to die, but before I die, I will make sure everybody who bullied and defamed me wouldn’t go scot-free.”

She also clarified that she never arrested anybody’s mother and only exercised her democratic right as a citizen to report a case of cybercrime.

Her outburst was met with widespread criticism, and many Nigerians began reporting Toyin Abraham to Netflix, calling for the removal of her movies from the platform.

Wikipedia had tagged the movie star as a bully in her bio. We noticed she was addressed as a Nigerian actress, bully, and filmmaker.

See below;

Toyin Abraham, Nigerian Police won’t help you stop this one o. pic.twitter.com/NPIj2Qh4pC — Darey (@kunmydrey) July 10, 2024

Nigerians have started reporting Toyin Abraham to Netflix #FreeAyo ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/moCAlqEg48 — UGO & ThĚ Bíg Stéppêrs (@UGOOTWEETS) July 10, 2024

ALSO READ: “I’m so sorry for wearing a swimsuit to the pool. Next time, i will wear a jeans” – Simi sarcastically reacts as Netizens drags her over Swimsuit