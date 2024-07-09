Nigerian singer, Simi has fired back at critics who slammed her for wearing a swimsuit to a pool.

The artist faced backlash on social media for her choice of attire, with some commentators saying she should have dressed more conservatively as a married woman.

In a sarcastic response, Simi wrote: “I am so sorry for wearing a swimsuit to the pool. I should have known I’m a married woman. I don’t even know how I forgot. I was supposed to wear jeans to the pool. How can a married woman dress like this?”

Her response highlights the absurdity of the expectations placed on her and the double standards imposed on celebrities.

“I should have even done BBL before wearing a swimsuit since my shape is not too good,” she added, sarcastically.

The controversy has sparked a debate on social media, with many fans coming to Simi’s defense.

“It’s just a swimsuit, get over it!” wrote one fan. “She’s at the pool, what do you expect her to wear?” asked another.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “When God said wait, I didn’t understand until you showed up” Gospel singer ,Okopi Peterson & Fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel gets engaged