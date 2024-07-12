Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable was involved in a fight with a bike man in Lagos on July 12, 2024.

The singer accused the bike man of stealing his phone, leading to a fistfight between the two.

Videos of the incident have gone viral online, showing Portable, wearing a yellow hoodie, and the bike man exchanging blows as bystanders try to intervene.

The fight caused a commotion in the area, with many people gathering to watch the fight.

This latest incident adds to the singer’s history of controversial behavior.

Earlier this year, Portable was involved in a fight with Nigerian-American singer Esquare in the United States.

Social media users have expressed their disapproval of Portable’s constant involvement in fights, with some calling for him to seek professional help.

Many have also criticized his management team for not doing enough to address his behavior.

One Oba Catalyst wrote, “This guy needs a good medical (psychologist and therapist) team around him 24/7. He needs help

One Taiwo Junzi wrote, “His management has a lot of work to do before he becomes more infamous than he already is

One Oludare Omotolani wrote, “No wonder God separated him from Davido by fire by thunder

One Jey Nnie wrote, “How did this guy become a celebrity, Biko?

One Slim Kiki wrote, “But how did this guy end up being a celebrity?

One Banti Blogger wrote, “See person wey just come back from Yankee

One Miss Chidel wrote, “Why is it that he’s always trending for the wrongest things, eh? Portable is actually a case study?

One Lauly Fabulous wrote, “Funny thing is that he was so calm in America. Why didn’t he misbehave there?”.

Watch below:

Portable in a street fight… person wey just come back from the USA few days ago o😭😂 pic.twitter.com/X5wLIEcic1 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 12, 2024

