Media personality, Shade Ladipo has expressed concerns about Sharon Ooja’s husband’s past relationships.

Recall that reports have surfaced about Sharon Ooja’s husband’s multiple marriages and divorces, sparking debate among fans and celebrities.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shade questioned how the billionaire had enough time to recover from his previous marriage and divorce, which ended in December 2022, before marrying Sharon in June 2024.

The content creator shared her own experience with marriage and divorce, noting that it’s challenging to move on, especially when love is involved.

Shade Ladipo ended her oost with a prayer for Sharon Ooja’s marriage, hoping for a positive outcome.

“Ok so man’s last wedding was Dec, 2022 in Enugu. What time did he have to be married, get divorced, and get healed to remarry in June, 2024. I have been married before and even if a marriage ends amicably, it’s not that easy to move on unless you never loved the person. Jesus fix it for your girl because patterns and people don’t change” she wrote.

