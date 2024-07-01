Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has reportedly taken legal action against a social media user who wished death on her son and engaged in cyberbullying.

According to a source close to the user, the authorities were contacted, and the user was arrested four days ago.

The police reportedly came from Lagos to apprehend the individual.

The user had tweeted, “So na you dey promise good governance on behalf of Nigeria? Onijere seh. Your son go kpai soon” (meaning “Your son will die soon”). He added, “Use me as first scapegoat.”

Toyin Abraham responded, “Okay then, since you say I should use you, then your wish is my command.”

Reactions to the arrest have been mixed. Some have praised Toyin Abraham’s action, while others have criticized her response.

“Well, she did good. It’s okay to come for her, which is not even necessary. What is joy is cursing her. That’s extreme,” wrote Tiwa Topeh.

“He wished death on her son, and she replied? Please, let’s not justify evil,” wrote Prank Hottiee.

“Enough of cyberbullying, that’s the best way to go. Was she the only one that voted Tinubu, make una rest,” wrote Boyam Beauty Empire.

“Excellent move, Toyin, solidly with you on this,” wrote Artist Reflections.

“Very silly guy. I hate it when they pass curses to innocent family members, especially children,” wrote Oma Dearest.

