Nigerian Influencer, Enioluwa has been diagnosed with a recurring ulcer, despite consuming a large quantity of food.

According to him, his doctor’s announcement came as a shock to him.

Enioluwa expressed his surprise on social media, stating that he eats a lot and therefore did not expect the Ulcer diagnosis.

He wrote via Twitter: “The most shocking news of 2024 is my Doctor saying my ulcer has recurred. How??? Forget content. I eat like a fooooool. I know it is most likely not because of food but its just shocking to me.”

The post has sparked reactions online.

Some suggested that the cause of the ulcer may not be related to food consumption, while others recommended rechecking with the doctor.

Laura asked: “Why are you personalising the ulcer? You’re making it feel at home. ‘my ulcer’.”

IFEOLUWANI said: “From those pain relief drugs may be”

Stephen said: “Haaa that is not possible”

Winifred noted: “They’re not necessarily caused by not eating”

Your Fav Baker wrote: “Sorry about that”

Baby wrote: “So sorry, I don’t think not eating enough food or on time is the only cause of ulcer.”

Sweetest girl said: “You’re not eating the right food”

Wizkid FC said: “You will be fine”

Zikko said: “Make doctor recheck oh”

Favour Kazeem noted: “Aproko Doctor said ulcer is not caused by lack of food o! So if person eat like tiff – if ulcer wan do am, e go still do am”

