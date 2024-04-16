Nigerian comedian,Mc Mbakara celebrated his wife, Lolo’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

The content creator took to his Official Instagram page to share beautiful photos of his Queen .

In his caption, MC Mbakara expressed his appreciation for their 14 years of marriage, highlighting his wife’s many qualities.

He described her as a strong supporter, wise, talented, loving, compassionate, and energetic.

The proud husband revealed that he sees much of himself in Lolo.

While wishing the celebrant a happy birthday, MC Mbakara showered her with titles beyond wife, calling her his friend, daughter, sister, mother, and “best woman on earth.”

He wrote;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS AYA

Spending 14years of my life with you is an awesome gift and achievement

You are all a man would ask for:

Prayer warrior

Wisdom personified

Very talented

Filled with love and compassion

Very rugged

Ever forgiving

Very energetic

just to mention a few

Madea sometimes I wonder if God created us with the same material, because I see so much of me in you.

God bless you on this beautiful day and may you live forever my beautiful darling wife

Once again

Happy Birthday to my friend, my daughter, my sister, my mother, my best woman on earth.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOLO MBAKARA

WHERE IS THE MONEY CHANGER”

See below:

ALSO READ:“Apologise To Her”- Nigerians tell Pastor Paul Enenche as proofs shows that lady he embarrassed for giving “fake testimony” was telling the truth