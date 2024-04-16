Nigerian comedian,Mc Mbakara celebrated his wife, Lolo’s birthday with a heartfelt message.
The content creator took to his Official Instagram page to share beautiful photos of his Queen .
In his caption, MC Mbakara expressed his appreciation for their 14 years of marriage, highlighting his wife’s many qualities.
He described her as a strong supporter, wise, talented, loving, compassionate, and energetic.
The proud husband revealed that he sees much of himself in Lolo.
While wishing the celebrant a happy birthday, MC Mbakara showered her with titles beyond wife, calling her his friend, daughter, sister, mother, and “best woman on earth.”
He wrote;
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS AYA
Spending 14years of my life with you is an awesome gift and achievement
You are all a man would ask for:
Prayer warrior
Wisdom personified
Very talented
Filled with love and compassion
Very rugged
Ever forgiving
Very energetic
just to mention a few
Madea sometimes I wonder if God created us with the same material, because I see so much of me in you.
God bless you on this beautiful day and may you live forever my beautiful darling wife
Once again
Happy Birthday to my friend, my daughter, my sister, my mother, my best woman on earth.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOLO MBAKARA
WHERE IS THE MONEY CHANGER”
See below:
