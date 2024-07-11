Nollywood actress , Peggy Ovire Leonard has sparked speculation about her marriage to actor, Freddie Leonard with a recent social media post.

Despite rumors of a possible separation, the thespian shared photos of herself enjoying a trip, proudly displaying her wedding ring.

In the post, she declared, “Only Available for Enjoyment, Every other thing is background Noise.”

This message has fueled speculation about the status of her marriage, with some fans expressing support and others questioning the sincerity of her message.

Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in November 2022, but rumors of marital issues have been circulating in recent weeks.

Neither party has publicly addressed the rumors, leaving fans to speculate about the state of their relationship.

The situation remains unclear, but Peggy’s post suggests that she is focused on enjoying her life and ignoring any negative rumors.

