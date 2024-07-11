Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has celebrated her daughter, Michelle’s 23rd birthday.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the mother of two expressed her gratitude and pride, calling Michelle her “first fruit” and “everything”.

Wishing her daughter a happy birthday, Mercy Aigbe revealed that she is super proud of the woman she has become .

The proud mother also said powerful prayers for Michelle.

In her words;

“Chapter 23 unlocked Happy birthday to my first fruit, my love, my everything! May almighty God continue to keep you from evil, grant all of your heart desires! You will continue to thrive in every area of your life! I am super proud of the woman you have become! Have a blast my big baby, love you,”

See below;

